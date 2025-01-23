Imphal: The government will not tolerate individuals taking the law into their own hands, inciting communal tensions, or disrupting personal lives, said Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Thursday.

Chief Minister Singh warned that anyone intimidating government officials, making monetary demands, or attempting to secure official contracts for developmental works through coercion would face strict legal action.

“There is a government and a law of the land,” Singh said in a statement.

He expressed concern over the growing trend of individuals acting as self-proclaimed authorities, interrogating others without justification, and sharing such incidents on social media.

Acknowledging the significant presence of Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) in the state, Singh clarified that no organization or association has the authority to arrest, assault, or admonish anyone, nor to brandish weapons.

He also mentioned that many individuals involved in recent incidents of vandalism targeting properties of Cabinet Ministers and Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) have been apprehended, with legal proceedings initiated against them.

Reiterating the government’s commitment to safeguarding the integrity and identity of Manipur, Singh called on the public to support and cooperate with the administration in its efforts.

“The government is for the people and will continue to stand firm in protecting their interests,” he affirmed.