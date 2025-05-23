Imphal: Amid calling a 48-hour statewide bandh set to end at midnight on Friday, the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) has called for a fresh demand for an investigation into the Gwaltabi incident by a retired judge.

The COCOMI, convener Khuraijam Athouba, said that an independent inquiry panel headed by a retired judge should investigate the incident involving security forces who directed a team of journalists to remove the word ‘Manipur’ from the bus carrying them at Gwaltabi check post en route to Ukhrul district on May 20.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The convenor said that the truth, justice, and facts surrounding the incident would be made accountable and transparent as and when an independent inquiry is made by a retired judge.

Athouba asked how an official inquiry committee will find out the details behind the fact and truth scenes involving the state and central government officials and forces in the said case.

Notably, on Wednesday Manipur government has constituted an official Inquiry Committee to examine the facts and circumstances around the incident involving security personnel and the Manipur State Road Transport bus carrying media personnel to cover the Manipur Shirui Festival, 2025 on May 20 (Tuesday).

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The committee, consisting of H Ashokumar, Commissioner (Home), Government of Manipur, and Th Kirankumar Singh, Secretary (IT), Government of Manipur, will submit its report by June 5, 2025.

The Manipur Chief Secretary, Prasant Kumar Singh, in an order, stated that the committee shall take into account, if any, and suggest measures to prevent the recurrence of such a situation in the future.

COCOMI is calling the 48-hour statewide bandh to protest the incident and resignations of the responsible authorities from their respective posts in this case.