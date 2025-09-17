Guwahati: In a significant breakthrough, a team of East Guwahati Police District (EGPD) from Basistha Police Station apprehended Salim (25), the prime accused in a series of ATM theft cases, from Haryana.

Police officials said Salim, described as a veteran ATM thief and a specialist in using gas cutters to break open cash machines, has been involved in multiple similar incidents across different states.

According to Assam Police, Salim had been on the run for several weeks after allegedly masterminding an attempted ATM heist in Guwahati. Acting on intelligence inputs, the Basistha PS team tracked him to Haryana and carried out a swift operation leading to his arrest.

“Salim’s arrest is a major success as he was the prime accused and had a record of executing ATM thefts using advanced methods,” an Assam Police spokesperson said.

He was brought to Guwahati on Tuesday and is currently in custody at Basistha Police Station, where further interrogation is underway.