Guwahati: Amal Bose (55), a surgeon of Indian origin in the UK, was sentenced to six years in prison for repeatedly groping female colleagues.

The court termed him as “a sexual predator hiding in plain sight.”

Bose exploited his position to attack junior staff members between 2017 and 2022.

An ex-head of the cardiovascular surgery department at Blackpool Victoria Hospital in Lancashire, Bose was also suspended by the NHS trust following staff complaints.

During the course of the trial, Bose was called “arrogant and crude,” having sexually assaulted five members of his team.

After his suspension, Bose was employed as a parcel delivery driver, a significant fall from his once-prestigious medical career.

The court described him as “highly sexualised.”

His conviction also underscored a concerning trend, as he is the sixth medical practitioner from the same Lancashire hospital to be jailed for serious offences in the past two years.

Judge Ian Unsworth told Bose that he exploited his “exalted position” to prey on colleagues, believing he could act “with impunity.”

He also condemned his behaviour as “sexually charged, targeted and predatory,” stating that Bose viewed female staff as objects to satisfy his own sexual needs.

“The reality is you were a sexual predator hiding in plain sight,” the judge said.