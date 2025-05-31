Guwahati: The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), on Saturday, announced the suspension of all ongoing agitations due to the severe flood-like situation gripping the state.

Protesters primarily focused on the controversial covering of “Manipur” on a government bus’s windshield.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

COCOMI convenor Khuraijam Athouba stated that they are temporarily halting the agitations to prevent further hardship to the public amid the natural disaster.

“The protest will, however, resume after careful evaluation of the government’s response to the demands, in consultation with apex civil society bodies and the public, as well as improvement of the weather conditions,” Athouba added, indicating the suspension is temporary.

The COCOMI has been demanding an apology from Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla and the resignations of the chief secretary, the DGP, and the security advisor over what people know as the Gwaltabi incident.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

On May 20, COCOMI alleged that security forces near the Gwaltabi checkpost stopped a state-run bus carrying journalists covering the Shirui Lily festival in Ukhrul district.

They reportedly forced government staffers on board to cover the word “Manipur” written on the windshield with white paper.

Notably, this incident has fueled significant protests across the Meitei-dominated Imphal Valley in recent days.