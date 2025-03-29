Imphal: Manipur police in coordination with the Central forces on Friday, recovered weapons and dismantled Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) planted at separate strategic locations in and around the Thoubal Dam in Imphal East district adjoining Kangpokpi District, an official said on Saturday.

The official said during the search and area domination operations at Mapithel Ridge, Kamu village, and Thoubal Dam areas in the Imphal East district, the joint team discovered one Cylindrical Shaped IED with 11 kg of explosive, 15 packets of Power Gel (801) explosive, 32 mm 200 gm along with a fuse, two IED weighing 3.420 gm approx and 20 meters Cortex wire.

Later bomb squad team neutralized and dismantled the explosives, aborting the potential danger to anyone.

The combined team when conducting a thorough search in the hinted locations, recovered two Pumpi Improvised Explosive Firing Devices, four Pumpi Improvised Mortar Bombs (large), 03(three) nos. of Pumpi Improvised Mortar Bombs (small), a Digital Day Sight/Mor sight with telescopic bubble for elevation, one Telescopic Day Sight, 32 12-Bore fired case, one 12-Bore live round, a 12-Bore ammunition belt, three Trip flare mechanism, and one set of Improvised Mortar parts.

Security forces deposited the recovered items at the Thoubal Dam police station for legal proceedings, the official added.

