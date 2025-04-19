Manipur: Combined security forces recover arms and ammunition in Imphal West

Imphal: Combined Security forces comprising Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Manipur police commandos on Friday recovered several arms and ammunition from Khongnangpokpi area under the Sekmai police station in Imphal West district, an official stated on Saturday.

According to the officials, the Quick Action Team of the combined security forces launched a cordon and search operation in and around the Khongnangpokpi area in Imphal West District, Manipur.

During the operation, the joint team busted a temporary hideout of the miscreants at the stated area.

Further, the team during the operation recovered two pompi guns, one locally made 51 mm mortar, two high explosive hand grenades, one .303 rifle with magazine, along with five live ammunition, two live ammunition of 9mm, one Paka helmet, and one locally made 12 bore single-barrel licensed gun, the official noted.

The official added that the team handed over the recovered items to the Sekmai police station for necessary legal action and further investigation.

