Imphal: Opposition Congress party in Manipur on Saturday accused the BJP government led by Chief Minister N Biren Singh of providing Rs. 6.27 crore to the Hmar People’s Convention – Democratic (HPC-D), a Suspension of Operations (SoO) group.

Speaking to the media persons in Imphal on Saturday, president of the Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC), MLA Keisham Meghachandra said that when the state has been grappling with conflict owing to the warring between the Meiteis and Kukis, the state Home Department reportedly paid Rs. 6.27 crore to the HPC-D in July 2024.

He disclosed that the huge amount of money allegedly was paid to two HPC-D representatives namely Lalneikung and Joshua, via their HDFC bank account (A/C No. 50100882660900) through Cheque No. 226200, on July 9, 2024.

The Congress leader elected from Wangkhem assembly constituency further stated that the payments were made under the Umbrella Scheme for Modernization of Police Forces.

In this case, he noted that the payments violated certain guidelines which were reportedly flagged in the Accountant General of India’s report that was tabled in the state assembly.

To a question posed by a reporter, K Meghachandra highlighted contradictions in the government’s actions, stating that on January 21, 2024, BJP legislators resolved in a meeting to withdraw the Suspension of Operations agreement with the Zo-Kuki armed groups.

Similarly, on February 29, 2024, the Manipur Legislative Assembly passed a resolution urging the Government of India to abrogate the SoO agreement with these groups.

Despite these resolutions, the payments were given. ‘The matter must be thoroughly investigated,’ Meghachandra said, urging the government to take accountability and ensure transparency.