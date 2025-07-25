Imphal: Manipur’s Congress has slammed Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s plan to move a statutory resolution in the Rajya Sabha to extend President’s Rule in Manipur for another six months during the ongoing Monsoon session of Parliament.

Speaking to the media at Imphal on Friday, the president of the Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC), Keisham Meghachandra, said that extending President’s Rule in Manipur is not the choice of the general public in the state.

The people expect the formation of a new government following the end of President’s Rule and the revocation of the Assembly’s suspension, Meghachandra said.

The MPCC president alleged that if President’s Rule is extended, the true democratic rights enshrined in the federal structure of the constitution of the world’s largest democracy will be in grave danger.

He further claimed that the BJP-led government at the Centre intends to use the reimposition of President’s Rule in the ethnic violence-hit Manipur as a political ploy to gain mileage ahead of the Assembly elections due in 2027.

Meghachandra’s criticism of the Union Home Minister follows the Rajya Sabha bulletin seeking a resolution for the extension of President’s Rule in Manipur.

The statutory resolution states:

“That this House approves the continuance in force of the Proclamation dated 13 February 2025, in respect of Manipur, issued under Article 356 of the Constitution by the President, for a further period of six months with effect from 13 August 2025.”

Interestingly, under Article 356(3) of the Constitution, President’s Rule can initially last for six months and may be extended with parliamentary approval every six months, up to a maximum of three years. Manipur was brought under President’s Rule after the resignation of Chief Minister N Biren Singh on February 9, 2025.