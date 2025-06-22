Imphal: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has once again called for settling the differences between the Meiteis and Kuki-Zo communities, stating that forming a regular government in Manipur at this critical period would be challenging until these differences are resolved.

The situation in Manipur is not yet ripe for the re-establishment of an elected government, Amit Shah told a national newspaper in an interview.

The Manipur situation is related to ethnic tensions; it is not terrorism or an anti-national issue.

Shah’s statement follows efforts by elected representatives, excluding the Kuki-Zo MLAs, who are trying their best for the formation of a new government to end President’s Rule in the state.

The state has been under President’s Rule since February 13, following the resignation of former Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on February 9.

Shah expressed his hope that infiltration into Manipur from instability-ridden Myanmar and the Manipur High Court order on Meetei demands for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status triggered a spark.

He believes the situation could be stabilised after three years, as in all the previous cases of ethnic violence in the state.

He further stated that the central government is discussing the Manipur situation at a political level and is hopeful of success soon.

The Kuki-Zo outfits are demanding a separate administration to be carved out of Manipur, whereas the Meitei outfits are for the preservation of territorial integrity and peaceful coexistence within the state.

The ethnic violence that erupted on May 3, 2023, has cost the lives of over 260 people to date. During this period, the Meiteis are in a state of siege within the designated areas.