Manipur: CRPF seize war-like stores in Imphal West



Imphal: The Quick Action Team (QAT) of the Central Reserve Police Forces (CRPF) conducted operations in the Imphal West district of Manipur leading to the seizure of a large number of arms, ammunition, and explosives.

Upon receiving intelligence-based input the QAT assisted by the police commandos launched a cordon and search at Kangchup hills under the Lamsang police station of the Imphal West district.

Combined team of CRPF’s Sector QAT, Range QAT, 189 QAT, 69-Battalion (Bn), 109 Bn, 169 Bn, 34 Bn QAT, 86 Bn, 143 Bn QAT, SHO Lamsang and Imphal West Commandos carried out the operation during the past 36 hours, said a press release issued by the PRO, CRPF (Manipur & Nagaland Sector).

As the para-military personnel started operation at the targeted locations, the suspected anti-socials fled from the scene leaving behind a warlike store of weapons.

A thorough search of the area led to the recovery of seven INSAS Rifles, two SLRs, one .303 rifle, one gas stun, one 9 mm pistol, two high explosive grenades, three wireless sets, four magazines of INSAS LMG, three magazines of INSAS rifle, one magazine of .303 rifle, one 9 mm magazine, one .32 magazine, 10 live rounds of .303 rifle, 121 live rounds of 5.56 mm and 92 live rounds of 9 mm.

CRPF handed over the recovered weapon to the concerned police station.

Accordingly, police have registered a case under the relevant sections of the laws, the official said.