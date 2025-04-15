Manipur: Custodial death of man sparks protest in Imphal East

Imphal: A 27-year-old man, Khoisnam Sanajaoba of Khurai Ningthoubung Leikai, was found dead while in judicial custody, triggering protests in Imphal East district of Manipur.

Sanajaoba had been arrested on March 31 by Imphal East district police from Lamlong Bridge, reportedly in connection with anti-social activities and alleged links to the KCP-Noyon outfit.

According to police, he was among five individuals arrested on charges of extortion, with arms and ammunition recovered during the operation. Sanajaoba was remanded to ten days of judicial custody after being produced before an executive magistrate.

On April 10, police informed his family that he had been rushed to the hospital. Upon arrival, the family discovered he had died. His body remains at the hospital mortuary, with family and locals refusing to accept it.

A sit-in protest was organized at Khurai, led by the Joint Action Committee (JAC), demanding justice for Sanajaoba. JAC Convenor Laishram Kumari called for exemplary punishment for those responsible, full video documentation of the post-mortem, and the presence of a JAC representative during the examination.

The incident has sparked outrage in the community, raising questions about custodial practices and human rights in the region.