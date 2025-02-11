Imphal: Mass awareness on cyber hygiene and cyber security as a part of the workshop on Safer Internet Day under the theme “Together for a Better Internet” was held at the Conference Hall of District Commissioner, Secretariat Bishnupur on Tuesday.

Organized by the National Informatics Centre (NIC) in coordination with the District Administration of Bishnupur, the workshop aimed to raise awareness and promote the safe and responsible use of the Internet, particularly among children, women, and young people.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The primary goal of the workshop is also to shed light on emerging online issues and concerns.

Many cyber security experts including S. Gunamani Singh, AC to DC Bishnupur, and Rajkumari Romita DIO NIC spoke on the occasion.

They said that the use of digital devices has become deeply intertwined with societal functions, serving as a fundamental tool for communication, transactions, and various services.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The workshop will be held in various schools and colleges of the district creating mass awareness on cyber hygiene and cyber security.

It aims to sensitize diverse internet users about the safe use of the internet, promote best practices for cyber hygiene, educate users about major cyber threats and mitigate techniques, and encourage responsible use of the internet among the citizens.

An awareness camp was conducted at the Bishnupur Higher Secondary School.

The camp featured a PowerPoint presentation on Safer Internet practices, followed by an engaging quiz for the students to test their knowledge on the subject.