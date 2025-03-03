Imphal: People surrendered 20 firearms on the tenth day of the government’s two-week surrender policy of Manipur disarmament, bringing the total number of deposited weapons to 787.

They deposited various types of weapons at government offices across the state.

The ongoing 14-day disarmament policy continues to see weapons surrendered in the aftermath of the Manipur violence.

Notably, at the Sekmai Police Station in Imphal West District, a resident deposited a Carbine and a Magazine on Sunday.

This marked the first time someone surrendered a single weapon during the ongoing weapons deposit event.

On Sunday, the tenth day of the surrender policy announced by Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, residents voluntarily surrendered 20 different types of weapons, various ammunitions/munitions, and other miscellaneous items.

The general public from valley districts, including Imphal East, Bishnupur, Jiribam, and Imphal West, deposited these items at designated offices.

However, no reports of surrenders came from the hill districts on Sunday.

Officials stated that the week-long surrender policy, which continues until March 6, will result in the apprehension of anyone possessing illegal guns in Manipur unless they surrender them