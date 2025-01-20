Manipur: Eviction drive over illegal construction in Imphal East renewed

Imphal: The Manipur Government renewed its eviction drive by dismantling illegal structures in the Imphal East district with an appeal to the people to refrain from encroaching upon Government land and along the river banks.

A community hall constructed in the middle of the road at Hatta Golapati, near the Imphal River bank in Imphal East District, was demolished on Sunday.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

With the engagement of heavy machinery, a team of government authorities, including a Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO), District Police, and Planning and Development Authority (PDA), destroyed the illegal construction.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh, on his social media post, writes, “Build illegally; the bulldozers will pay a visit!” Later in the evening on Sunday, a bulldozer could be seen at work at the encroaching site to pull down the said community hall, video clips of which have been shared widely on social media.

In a complete disregard for the law, a community hall was found erected in the middle of a road at Nongpok Ingkhol (Hatta) in Imphal East district. This was shared by Chief Minister N Biren Singh on his Twitter. Further, Singh also said that a show cause notice had been served to a leader of a political party for building a house by encroaching on a road at Babupara, Imphal West district. The Chief Minister, however, didn’t take any name in this regard indicating more destructions in the offing.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Seeking support from everyone to cooperate with the authorities in the government’s efforts to address such illegal constructions, Singh reiterated his appeals to the people to refrain from encroaching upon Government land and along the river banks.