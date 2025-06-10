Guwahati: Former Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha member Leishemba Sanajaoba arrived in Delhi on Monday to brief central leaders on the escalating ethnic tensions gripping the northeastern state.

Their urgent visit comes as Imphal city faces its third consecutive day of heightened tension due to a 10-day bandh (shutdown) called by the prominent Meitei group, Arambai Tenggol (AT).

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The bandh, initiated against the arrest of five AT members, including Kanan Singh, has led to fresh incidents of violence and unrest across Manipur’s capital.

Upon their arrival in the national capital, N Biren Singh and Sanajaoba proceeded directly to the residence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah late Monday night, according to officials.

Officials confirmed that the Home Minister’s office had indeed called the former CM on Sunday night. While specific details of the meeting remain undisclosed, sources understand its link to the ongoing violent protests and the Arambai Tenggol’s shutdown in the valley.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Meitei groups also underscored the meeting’s urgency by issuing an ultimatum to state legislators, threatening protests outside their residences if they don’t swiftly form a government.

Before departing from Imphal airport, N. Biren Singh addressed reporters, stating, “I am leaving for Delhi with MP Leishemba Sanajaoba to apprise the state’s situation to central leaders,” he stated.

“I want to appeal to all, including mothers and brothers, that this is a crucial stage for the state, and everyone should be very careful in what they do and say, ” he added.

N. Biren Singh, who resigned as CM in February, leading to President’s Rule, remained evasive on whether the Home Minister had summoned them.

Notably, Manipur has been grappling with ethnic strife for nearly two years since widespread violence erupted in May 2023. The recent surge in tension, marked by hundreds storming streets and resorting to arson, reignites concerns over stability in the region.