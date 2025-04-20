Imphal: Former Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has expressed concerns over the drastically reduced cost estimates for constructing rigid pavement cement concrete roads in four of Manipur’s hill districts, Jiribam, Senapati, Kamjong, and Ukhrul, which share borders with Myanmar, Assam, and Nagaland.

In a post on his official X handle, Biren Singh criticized the ongoing road construction practices, accusing contractors of quoting drastically low rates that could severely impact infrastructure quality in the hill regions.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Time and again, we’re reminded that only a few truly work with sincerity for the overall good of the state. And once again, it’ll spark the familiar criticism—better work in the valley, substandard in the hills.



Here’s the real issue: suppose the department estimates Rs 100 as… pic.twitter.com/vfZ6kdLkhF — N. Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) April 19, 2025

Singh, who also serves as a senior leader in the Manipur Pradesh BJP, warned that such pricing compromises the long-term development of these border districts.

“Time and again, we’re reminded that only a few truly work with sincerity for the overall good of the state,” he wrote. “And once again, it’ll spark the familiar criticism—better work in the valley, substandard in the hills.”

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Citing specific figures, Singh pointed out that contractors in the hill districts are quoting prices far below the departmental estimates.

He explained that if the estimated cost for a cement concrete road is Rs 100, contractors are taking up the work for as low as Rs 64–68, questioning the possibility of ensuring quality under such circumstances.

According to data he shared:

Jiribam : 32% below the scheduled rate

: 32% below the scheduled rate Senapati : 33% below

: 33% below Kamjong : 32.56% below

: 32.56% below Ukhrul: 36.48% below

“At this rate, we’re not just cutting costs,” Singh stated. “We’re compromising the future of infrastructure in these regions.”