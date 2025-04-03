Imphal: A female and male insurgents belonging to different underground groups mainly operating in the Manipur’s valley districts, were arrested along with two mobile sets and some incriminating documents on Wednesday, the police said.

The central security forces apprehended an active member of the Kangleipak Communist Party – People’s War Group (KCP-PWG), namely, Khoirom Deepsea Devi @ Irunganbi (33) of Haobam Marak Lourembam Leikai under Singjamei-PS, Imphal West District.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

She was arrested from Thongju Part-II Leirak Macha under Singjamei-PS, Imphal West District. Police also seized one mobile phone, along with two SIM cards and one Aadhaar card from her possession.

Similarly, security forces nabbed one active cadre of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), namely, Thounaojam Sachindra Singh @ Laba @ Alex (24) of Takhel Mamang Leikai under Lamlai-PS, Imphal East District.

Police arrested him from Sanjenbam Khullen near the waiting shed under Lamlai-PS, Imphal East District during an operation.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

He was involved in extortion activities and intimidation in the general area of Imphal. The police added that one mobile phone was seized.

The arrestees and seized items are in the concerned police stations for further investigations and legal action.