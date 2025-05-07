Manipur: Five insurgents arrested for extortion activities

Imphal: A joint team of central and state security forces has arrested five insurgents belonging to four different underground groups operating in valley districts of Manipur over the past 36 hours, officials confirmed.

Two members of the proscribed outfit Kanglei Yaol Kanna Lup (SOREPA), identified as Yumkhaibam Nanao Singh alias Parihan (27) and Chingakham Norenkumar Singh alias Korounganba (28), were apprehended from a hilltop area in Andro Khuman, Imphal East district.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Another militant, Khangembam Joyson Meitei alias Loyumba alias Tondonba (28), affiliated with the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP-Apunba), was captured from a hideout at Khongman Khagembam Leirak, also in Imphal East.

Laishram Basanta Singh alias Ratan alias Ithoi (53), a member of the outlawed People’s Liberation Army (the armed wing of the Revolutionary People’s Front), was taken into custody from the Yairipok bazaar area in Thoubal district.

In a separate operation, Elangbam Jogen Singh alias Sanathoi (43) of the KCP-People’s War Group was arrested from a concealed camp at Wabagai Lamkhai bazaar in Kakching district.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Security personnel recovered five mobile phones and various incriminating documents from the arrested individuals.

According to officials, the insurgents were involved in widespread extortion activities, targeting schools, members of the public, government employees, fuel stations, gas agencies, transport operators, and educational institutions across the valley districts.

Investigations are ongoing, and further arrests have not been ruled out.