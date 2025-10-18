Imphal: A joint team from the central and state security forces arrested Moirangthem Shanta Singh, aged 52, a resident of Ningthoukhong Kha Ward Number six in Bishnupur district, from his residence for sheltering cadres of the outlawed Kangleipak Communist Party (Taibanganba), officials reported on Saturday.

Two active cadres of the KCP (Taibanganba) were also arrested from his residence.

The arrestees were identified as Ningthoujam Rakesh Singh, also called Luchingpurel, aged 21, of Bishnupur Ward Number six, and Laishram Birjit Singh, also known as Lucky, aged 35, of Khongjom Bazar Maning in Thoubal district.

Following a preliminary investigation, Laishram Kishan Singh, also known by the name Pamuba, aged 23, of Tuibong Zion Veng Mamang in Churachandpur district, an active cadre of KCP (Taibanganba), was also arrested from the Nachou Panthong area under Bishnupur police station in Bishnupur district.

During the third phase of the operation, another cadre of the proscribed KCP (Nongdrenkhomba), named Pebam Heera Singh, also called Lakpa, aged 50, of Tekcham Mayai Leikai under Khongjom police station in Thoubal district, was captured from his residence.

He was reportedly involved in extortion, recruitment of cadres, and transportation of arms and ammunition. A mobile phone was seized from him.

From their possession, the authorities recovered one thirty-two millimeter pistol with a magazine along with five live rounds, five mobile phones, and a side bag.

The arrests and recovery of weapons occurred over the past thirty-six hours, the police reports added.