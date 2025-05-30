Imphal: Water levels in nearly all major rivers across Manipur’s valley and hill areas have reached flood stage, with many low-lying regions already experiencing inundation due to three days of incessant rainfall.

According to the Manipur Water Resources Department’s Flood Control Room, several rivers are flowing over their embankments in certain areas, while the authorities have not reported major riverbank breaches yet.

The situation is particularly critical for the Nambul and Nambol rivers. The Nambul River in Imphal West is flowing at 781 meters, just below its warning level.

Meanwhile, the Nambol River, which affects Imphal West and Bishnupur districts, is also nearing its warning level, currently at 772.225 meters (warning level: 772.7 meters; flood level: 773.7 meters).

In Kakching district, overflow from the Shekmai River has begun to flood paddy fields in the Wabagai Terapishak area.

Further south, the Maha River in Chandel district, bordering Myanmar, has reached a danger level. The Chakpi River, which straddles Chandel and Kakching districts, is also reported to be flowing in full spate.

The water level of Manipur’s Loktak Lake, controlled by the Ithai Barrage, has risen significantly in recent days.

With the Ithai Barrage’s water level now above flood stage, authorities have opened one of its gates.

The general manager in charge of NHPC visited the barrage and confirmed that the authorities opened the shutters following consultation with the manager.

Furthermore, authorities continue to monitor the situation closely as heavy rainfall persists across the state.