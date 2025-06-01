Imphal: Emergency services at the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS), a government-run hospital in Imphal East district of Manipur, were brought to a standstill on Sunday after severe flooding inundated the hospital complex.

Following five days of continuous rain, floodwaters from the overflowing Imphal River breached its embankments at two points on Saturday, submerging large parts of the district, including the JNIMS campus.

Over 100 patients were urgently shifted to other medical facilities or safer locations as floodwater entered the hospital premises.

Scenes of distress unfolded at the hospital, where patients and their attendants were seen wading through waist-deep water at the gates. Inside the hospital, several wards had knee-deep water, severely hampering the movement of medical staff and affecting patient care.

Many patients, including those requiring critical procedures such as dialysis, faced uncertainty about their treatment amid the worsening conditions. “I don’t know what will happen now,” said A. Mangang, a patient, highlighting the fear and anxiety among those stranded inside the hospital.

The JNIMS administration has appealed to the authorities for immediate intervention to pump out the floodwater, prevent the outbreak of waterborne diseases, and restore healthcare services. They stressed the urgent need to stabilize conditions within the hospital to ensure the safety and recovery of all patients.