Manipur forces bust PLA hideout, seize weapons and explosives

Imphal: A temporary hideout, reportedly used by cadres of the proscribed People’s Liberation Army (PLA), the armed wing of the banned Revolutionary People’s Front (RPF), was dismantled during a joint operation by central and Manipur state forces on Wednesday.

The intelligence-driven combing operation took place in the Gwarok hill range near Bengin village, under Nongpok Sekmai Police Station in Thoubal district. Security personnel from the Assam Rifles, Manipur Police, BSF, and CRPF participated in the coordinated mission.

During the three-hour morning raid, the joint team uncovered a cache of arms, explosives, and other warlike materials hidden in the makeshift camp.

Although no individuals were arrested, officials confirmed the seizure of several items, including a camouflage shirt and pants bearing PLA insignia, a .303 rifle with magazine, four high explosive hand grenades (without detonators), an improvised “Pompi Gun” (mortar), two rounds of INSAS live ammunition, an INSAS LMG magazine, and other military gear.

The recovered materials were handed over to the local police station for further legal action. Authorities believe the operation marks a significant step in disrupting insurgent activities in the region.

