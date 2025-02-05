Manipur: Foreign-trained PLA leader arrested in Bishnupur

Imphal: A foreign-trained leader of the proscribed People’s Liberation Army (PLA), the armed wing of the banned Revolutionary People’s Front (RPF) was arrested in Bishnupur, Manipur.

The accused was allegedly involved in extortion activities in the southern Bishnupur district of Manipur.

Three mobile phones, one driving license, one PAN card, one Aadhaar card, Rs 320 in cash, one UCO Bank debit card and one Airtel payment bank card were recovered from his possession, the police said.

The accused was identified as Pukhrambam Prem Singh alias Hopson (47), a resident of Ningthoukhong Ward No 13 under the Bishnupur police station.

He was arrested from his residence.

A combined team of the 8th Bn CRPF and Bishnupur district police arrested him during a cordon and search operation carried out on Tuesday.

Police said that after on-spot interrogation, it was found that he joined PLA/RPF in 1998 and had undergone basic military training in Myanmar.

He also allegedly confessed to having extorted money from the general public and Government officials in Nambol, Bishnupur and Ningthoukhong areas.

The accused allegedly collected an amount of Rs 1,20,000 in September 2024.

He was later handed over to Bishnupur police station along with the items recovered from his possession for further legal proceedings.