Imphal: The Government of Manipur on Wednesday constituted an official Inquiry Committee to examine the facts and circumstances around the incident involving security personnel and the Manipur State Road Transport bus carrying media personnel to cover the Manipur Shirui Festival, 2025 on Tuesday, May 20.

The inquiry committee will submit its report within 15 days.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The inquiry followed in response to the incident involving the alleged harassment of journalists en route to cover the Shirui Lily Festival in Manipur’s Ukhrul district on Tuesday.

Manipur Chief Secretary, Prasant Kumar Singh, in an order issued on Wednesday, states that the state Government has constituted an inquiry committee to examine the facts and circumstances around the incident involving security personnel and Manipur State Road Transport bus carrying media persosns to cover the Manipur Shirui Festival, 2025 on May 20 near Gwalatabi checkpost, Imphal East district.

The Inquiry Committee will consist of H Ashokumar, Commissioner (Home), Government of Manipur, and Th Kirankumar Singh, Secretary (IT), Government of Manipur.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The committee shall take into account, if any, and suggest measures to prevent the recurrence of such a situation in the future.

The state government authorities have taken up prompt action after the journalists under the aegis of the All Manipur Working Journalists’ Union (AMWJU) and the Editors’ Guild Manipur (EGM) are protesting against the alleged harassment of them by personnel of the 4th Mahar Regiment (Indian Army).

“Notably, the union organized a one-day Pen-Down Strike on May 21 to protest the harassment.”

“The incident occurred at the Gwaltabi checkpoint, about 25 km from Imphal, when security personnel directed a media team en route to cover a governor’s program in Ukhrul to stop further traveling unless they concealed the name ‘Manipur State Transport’ on their official vehicle.”