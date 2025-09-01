Imphal: Security forces have arrested four alleged drug smugglers and seized contraband valued at around Rs 12 crore in multiple operations across Manipur over the past 24 hours, officials said on Monday.

At Tengnoupal Naka check-post under Tengnoupal Police Station, personnel arrested two men identified as Jahiya Khan (25) and Md Zamir Khan (23), both residents of Moreh Premnagar Ward No. 4.

The team recovered 3.387 kg of “World is Yours” (WY) methamphetamine tablets along with a four-wheeler from their possession.

In a separate operation, two more accused were arrested from Singhat Police Station area in Churachandpur district.

The arrested individuals, identified as Paokholal (53) of Lhanghoi Veng and Kamkholal alias Lalpu (43) of Joljam village, led security forces to the recovery of 24 soap cases containing brown sugar (heroin derivative) from different locations within the jurisdiction.

