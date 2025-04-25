Manipur: Four KCP cadres arrested in CI operations across state

Imphal: A joint team of Manipur Police and central forces arrested four members of different factions of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) during separate operations across the Manipur valley.

Among those arrested are two cadres of KCP-City Meitei (KCP-CM), one volunteer from KCP-People’s War Group (KCP-PWG), and one from KCP-Nongdrenkhomba (KCP-N).

In one operation, security personnel apprehended Yaikhom Kiran Meitei (28) of Phaknung Sangomshang, Imphal East District, from his native village under Lamlai Police Station. A mobile phone was recovered from his possession.

Following this, another KCP-CM cadre, Nongthombam Ratan Singh alias Tombi alias Lakpa (48), was arrested from Sawombung Kabui Khunjao, Imphal East. Police also seized two mobile phones from him. Authorities allege the duo had been extorting money from petrol pumps in Imphal East.

Meanwhile, in Imphal West, police arrested a female volunteer of KCP-Nongdrenkhomba, identified as Tongbram Dolly Devi, from the Lamphel supermarket traffic island.

In response to her arrest, the outfit’s publicity secretary, Kanglei Purel, issued a statement clarifying that Dolly had approached the group in mid-2024 with an intent to join, but failed to adhere to party norms during her probation and eventually fled. The group has since disassociated itself from her.

The arrested individuals and seized items have been handed over to the respective police stations for further legal action. Investigations are ongoing.