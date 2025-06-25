Imphal: Four suspected cadres of the United National Liberation Front (UNLF) have been arrested in Manipur for their involvement in extortion and for allegedly threatening government employees to obtain contract work, police said on Wednesday.

The arrests were made during targeted operations conducted at different locations on Tuesday.

According to the police, the individuals were engaged in criminal activities, including issuing monetary demands to private individuals, commercial establishments, and government offices.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

They were also accused of using threats to pressure government officials into awarding contract work.

In the first operation, a team of police arrested Md Islam Khan alias Atappa, aged 29, a member of the UNLF (Ningolmacha group), from the Lilong Hangamthabi area in Thoubal district. He is a resident of Hayellabuk Mayai Leikai under the jurisdiction of Thoubal Police Station.

Following his on-spot interrogation, another operation was carried out near the Manipur Police Headquarters in Babupara, Imphal West. During this operation, three more active members of the UNLF (Pambei faction) were taken into custody.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

They were later identified as Konthoujam Opendro Singh, 46, from Mongsangei Awang Leikai in Imphal West, Tokpam Tomcha Singh, 55, from Wangkhei Tokpam Leikai in Imphal East, and Keithellakpam Saratchandra Mangang, 53, from Khurai Soibam Leikai Ahongei Leirak, also in Imphal East.

Police recovered arms, ammunition, cash, mobile phones, identification documents, and a red-and-black TVS NTORQ scooter from the arrested individuals.

Among the seized items were two 9 mm pistols, a .32 pistol, several rounds of ammunition, and personal belongings including Aadhaar cards and mobile handsets.

All four suspects are currently in custody, and further investigation is underway.