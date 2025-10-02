Manipur: Gang member arrested with contraband drugs in Thoubal

Imphal: The Manipur police have arrested a member of a gang and recovered drugs, mobile phones, and a stolen vehicle from their possession in a special operation conducted in the southern Thoubal district on Wednesday, officials said on Thursday. The accused has been identified as Md. Ejas Ahamed (29), a resident of Lilong Yangbi Leikai, currently residing in a rented house at Lilong Hangamthabi, Thoubal district

According to the police officials, acting on a tip from various sources, a team of the anti-narcotic squad of the Manipur police and Thoubal police commandos launched an operation with the setting up of a check post at Lilong Ushoipokpi in Thoubal district on Wednesday.

The joint team intercepted a four-wheeler, Mahindra Thar, bearing regd. no. AS 26F 0870 at Lilong Ushoipokpi under Lilong-PS, Thoubal district, and arrested one, Md. Ejas Ahamed (29) of Lilong Yangbi Leikai, a/p Lilong Hangamthabi, Thoubal district. Initial investigation has established that the Mahindra Thar was snatched from the Imphal area. From the possession of the arrestee, the following were recovered:

i. The Mahindra Thar,

ii. 20 soap cases containing heroin weighing 243 grams,

iii. one mobile phone with two SIM cards,

iv. one Aadhaar card, and

v. one wallet containing a sum of Rs1500/-.

The police added that he was booked under the relevant cases of vehicle lifting and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Amendment) Act, 2023.