Imphal: Environment awareness and students’ guideline programmes were organised by the state government and Kuki Students’ Organisation (KSO) separately in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district on Wednesday, officials reported

In the run-up to the State Wildlife Week Celebration 2025, held under the theme “Human-Animal Co-Existence”, the Kangpokpi Forest Division organized a Foot Rally and Awareness Program on October 1, 2025.

The rally, conducted with the participation of children from Gopibung U.J.B. School and the youths of Gopibung Village, commenced from the SDO Champhai Office and concluded at Gopibung Village.

An awareness program was held, to which Divisional Forest Officer Kangpokpi, Amandeep, IFS, highlighted the importance of wildlife conservation and emphasized the crucial role of villagers in safeguarding wildlife habitats. The village chief, youths, and school children took a pledge to protect wildlife and conserve their natural surroundings as a part of the event.

In the second phase of the programme, KSO inaugurated its Special Free Coaching Programme for Class VI Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) 2025–2026 under the theme “Education is the Mother of Leadership”, at its Administrative Office in Kangpokpi Town. Sources from the KSO state that the classes are to commence from October 2 and will run until the JNVST entrance examination.

Captain Vivek of the 16 Assam Rifles, Inspector H. Kipgen of Kangpokpi Police Station, and Thangboi Haokip, Proprietor of Gunchu Coaching Institute, delivered their speeches during the event. Forty students, including displaced children residing in relief camps across the Kangpokpi district, have enrolled for the coaching.