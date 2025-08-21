Imphal: The state government plans to conduct the Mobile Sale of Open Market Sale Scheme – Domestic (OMSS-D) Rice across all districts, according to a statement issued on Thursday.

The Directorate of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, has initiated the move in an effort to curb the current rise in rice prices and to ease the hardship faced by the people.

Under this initiative, a fixed quantity of rice will be allocated to each of the 16 districts at the rate of 50 quintals per Assembly Constituency in the first phase.

The base rate of rice has been fixed at Rs. 2350 per quintal (inclusive of loading/unloading charges of Rs 100). Districts may add a nominal margin of up to Rs 5 per kilogram to cover transportation and handling expenses. Currently, good rice is available at the rate of Rs 55 per kg in the markets in Imphal.

For effective implementation, different arrangements have been made for the valley and hill districts.

For Valley Districts, rice allocation can be lifted immediately from the CAF and PD godown at Sangaiprou on credit.

Each family will be allowed a maximum of 5 kg of rice upon production of an Aadhaar card.

A sale register will be maintained and proceeds deposited back to CAF and PD.

For the Hill Districts, allocation will be lifted either from the CAF and PD Department or the FCI godown at a rate of Rs. 2250 per quintal. The same guidelines of Aadhaar verification and a limit of 5 kgs per family will apply.

The Directorate has requested District Collectors and DSOs to take immediate steps for timely intervention in the market to ensure price stabilization. Local publicity of the drive is considered crucial for its success.