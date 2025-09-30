Imphal: The Manipur Global Buyer-Seller Summit (MGBSM) 2025 is scheduled to take place on October 10–11 at the City Convention Centre in Imphal.

The event will bring together international buyers, sellers, and industry leaders to explore potential collaborations and establish global market linkages.

In preparation for the summit, Yumnam Robita Devi, Director of Trade, Commerce and Industry, Government of Manipur, along with two members of the Manipur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI), called on Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at Raj Bhavan, Imphal, on Tuesday.

They briefed the Governor on the significance of the summit, noting that at least 20 international buyers and sellers are expected to attend.

The delegation also extended a formal invitation to the Governor to inaugurate the summit on October 10.

Governor Bhalla appreciated the initiative and expressed his best wishes for the summit’s success.

Speaking about the broader relevance of the event, Robita Devi mentioned that the summit could also highlight the need for streamlining bureaucratic processes in the state, such as the mandatory submission of property documents for registration at the Sub-Registrar’s office in Imphal.

She emphasized that the summit aims to foster international business interactions, promote collaboration, and strengthen Manipur’s position in global trade networks.