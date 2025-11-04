Imphal: Brighu Srinivasan, Director General of the National Security Guard (NSG), met Governor of Manipur Ajay Kumar Bhalla at Raj Bhavan, Imphal, on Monday afternoon, according to a communique from Raj Bhavan.

The Governor and the visiting NSG Director General discussed the NSG’s role in the Northeast, including specialized counter-terrorism operations, strategies to tackle insurgency movements, investigations of terror attacks, and providing security during high-risk events.

The Governor was informed that although the NSG is a national-level, federal contingency force deployed for exceptional, high-stakes situations like hostage rescues, it has actively participated in operations in the Northeast, including assisting in “Operation Green Hunt” against terror camps.

The NSG applies its primary functions—counter-terrorism, VIP security, and bomb disposal—as needed to support security efforts in the region.

Further, the DG briefed the Governor on the force’s preparedness to face any challenges at any time. They also discussed security-related issues and challenges concerning the state.

The communique stated that the Governor appreciated the NSG’s role in ensuring national security and maintaining peace.

Founded on 16 October 1984, following Operation Blue Star to combat terrorist activities and protect states against internal disturbances, the NSG functions as a central armed police force under the Ministry of Home Affairs. It serves as the primary quick-reaction counterterrorism force of the Government of India.