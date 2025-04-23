Imphal: Manipur observed Khongjom Day on Wednesday with Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla leading hundreds in paying ritual tributes to the brave warriors who defended the then-independent kingdom against external invaders in 1891.

Governor Bhalla, along with the attendees, offered rich tributes to both known and unknown soldiers at the Khongjom War Memorial, located about 35 km from Imphal.

The rituals, followed by a guard of honor, general salute, reverse arms, and rendition of the last post, also observed two minutes’ silence to honor the sacrificed.

As part of the Khongjom Day observance, Roop Mahal Theatre staged a drama depicting the historic Khongjom war, while the department released a special booklet titled Manipur Today.

The princely state of Manipur fought its last war of independence against the British in 1891 at Khongjom, a battle now remembered as one of the most glorious chapters in the state’s history and central to the significance of Khongjom Day.

Since then Manipur lost her independence but regain it in 1947.

The independent Manipur nation merged with the Union of India in 1949.

The state observes Khongjom Day every year on April 23 at Khebaching in Thoubal district to honor the known and unknown martyrs who laid down their lives for the cause of the Manipuris.

Manipur Chief Secretary PK Singh, police chief Rajiv Singh, and former chief minister O Ibobi Singh were among others who attended the function.