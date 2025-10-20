Imphal: Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, also Additional Superintendent of police in the state home department, was presented a special award for her becoming one of the shining prides of Manipur, inspiring countless youths with her dedication and excellence in the nation.

The outstanding award was presented on the occasion of the 134th Raising Day of the Manipur police.

Ajay Kumar Bhalla, the Governor of Manipur, honoured her for winning a Gold Medal at the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships in Ahmedabad in August and a Silver Medal at the World Weightlifting Championships 2025 in Forde, Norway, in October .

On the occasion, there was a distribution of awards such as the prestigious Jeevan Raksha Padak, DGP trophy for Best Battalion, Best Police Station, and Best Police Officer of Manipur Police.

Mirabai Chanu lifted a total of 193 kg on Monday (August 25) to claim the gold medal at the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships in Ahmedabad.

Manipur Police celebrated its 134th Raising Day with a parade at the first Manipur Rifles Ground, Imphal, in which Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Governor of Manipur, graced the function as the Chief Guest on Sunday.

The Governor in his X account writes, “Mirabai Chanu continues to be one of the shining prides of Manipur, inspiring countless youths with her dedication and excellence. Her remarkable and record-setting performance in the women’s 48 kg category has brought immense glory to the Nation.”

Additionally, Mirabai Chanu won the silver medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in the Women’s 49 kg category, and the state government has appointed her to the post of the Additional Superintendent of police in the state home department. Chief Minister N. Biren Singh announced an award of Rs 1 crore for her.



