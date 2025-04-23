Imphal: Governor of Manipur, Ajay Kumar Bhalla, on Wednesday called the youths of the state to create a brighter, stronger, and united Manipur.

The Governor, in a communique issued from the Raj Bhavan, Imphal, stated that the state has taken significant efforts over the past months to restore normalcy and ensure that Manipur progresses on the path of peace, stability, and inclusive development.

Governor Bhalla noted the ongoing initiatives aimed at improving the rehabilitation of around 60,000 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) residing in various relief camps in the state.

He also asserted that the state has taken up the ‘Hunar Se Rojgar’ initiative to create employment opportunities for the youth, particularly for those affected by displacement under the Ministry of Tourism.

Governor further urged the youth to contribute towards building a better Manipur and to uphold the ideals of justice, equality, and brotherhood.

Moreover, he called on the people of the state to honour by striving to create a brighter, stronger, and united Manipur.