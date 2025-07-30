Imphal: The Manipur Government has declared a half-day holiday on Wednesday, July 30, to allow employees, students, and the public to attend the inaugural match of the 134th Durand Cup, one of the world’s oldest football tournaments.

The opening match will be held at Khuman Lampak Main Stadium in Imphal at 4:00 PM, featuring a thrilling contest between local rivals TRAU FC and NEROCA FC.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

To ensure smooth traffic flow and accommodate the expected crowds, authorities have issued a traffic advisory, restricting vehicle movement near the stadium on match days, which include July 30, as well as August 1, 4, 7, 10, and 12.

This year’s Imphal leg of the tournament includes four teams in Group F: TRAU FC (Manipur), NEROCA FC (Manipur), the Indian Navy Football Team, and Real Kashmir FC.

The tournament is being jointly organized by the Indian Army and the Department of Youth Affairs and Sports (YAS), Government of Manipur, and will continue until August 12. The top two teams from Group F will progress to the next round of the competition.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The Group F fixtures in Imphal are as follows: TRAU FC will play NEROCA FC on July 30 (Wednesday); on August 1 (Friday), the Indian Navy Football Team will face Real Kashmir FC; on August 4 (Monday), TRAU FC will take on Real Kashmir FC; on August 7 (Thursday), NEROCA FC will meet the Indian Navy Football Team; on August 10 (Sunday), NEROCA FC will play Real Kashmir FC; and on August 12 (Tuesday), TRAU FC will face the Indian Navy Football Team.

The tournament is expected to attract large crowds, with fans eager to support their local teams and witness top-tier football in one of the sport’s most prestigious competitions.