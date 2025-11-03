Imphal: The Manipur government on Sunday destroyed over 51,000 litres of seized Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL), beer, wine, and distilled indigenous country (DIC) liquor confiscated by the state Excise Department at its headquarters in Imphal.

The destroyed items, worth more than Rs 1.21 crore, were seized during the period from January 1, 2025, to October 29.

Hungyo Worshang, Commissioner of Excise, Manipur, said the development was part of the state government’s continued enforcement of the Manipur Liquor Prohibition Act, 1991, which bans the manufacture, sale, and consumption of alcohol in the state.

13 excise stations across various districts seized the confiscated liquors for “being transported or possessed without valid permits.”

The total seized quantity amounted to 51,753.21 litres of excisable items, including IMFL (rum and other spirits), beer, wine, and illicit country liquor.

The total value of the seized items stood at Rs 1,21,09,826. The seized items had been stored in the Malkhana (storage facility) within the Excise Department’s office campus at Lamphelpat.

However, the room had become congested due to the accumulation of seized articles, making it difficult to store newly seized items.

The Commissioner further stated that the Malkhana has been proposed for use in storing Excise Adhesive Labels (EAL), expected to arrive by the first week of November.

To make space for the new EALs, the existing seized items were disposed of in accordance with the recommendations of the Malkhana Monitoring Committee of the Excise Department.

The confiscated items were destroyed under Section 66 of the Manipur Liquor Prohibition Act, 1991, which allows for the disposal of seized intoxicants.