Imphal: The Governor of Manipur, Ajay Kumar Bhalla, on Wednesday, gave his go-ahead signal for the celebration of the annual Mera-Hou-Chongba festival on Thursday, a cultural event that epitomizes the state’s commitment to unity and harmony among its diverse communities.

This significant occasion fosters stronger bonds between the valley and hill tribes of Manipur, promoting peaceful coexistence and understanding.

The festival, which falls on the 15th lunar day of the Mera (October/November) month according to the Meitei calendar, was marked by a series of traditional rituals and celebrations.

The Governor chaired a meeting at Raj Bhavan, Imphal, with the organising committee of the Mera Hou Chongba celebrations scheduled for 7th October 2025, a communique issued from the Raj Bhavan states. The festival reaffirms the bond of unity between the hill and valley communities of Manipur and serves as a unique occasion where people from diverse indigenous groups come together in a spirit of harmony and cultural exchange.

Also Read: Manipur: 11 cops killed in 2023, according to NCRB

Celebrated at the sacred Kangla in Imphal, it brings together leaders from various hill districts and the valley people to uphold this enduring tradition of brotherhood.

During the meeting, key arrangements such as transportation, accommodation, and logistical preparedness were discussed to ensure the smooth conduct of the festival.

The governor directed the officers to make this year’s celebration more seamless and grander in scale. The meeting was attended by an MP (Rajya Sabha), the Chief Secretary, the Commissioner (Home), and other senior officials.