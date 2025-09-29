Imphal: Green Light, produced and presented by Kshetrimayum Priyobrata Singh from Chingkhu, Imphal East district, bagged the first prize in the Short Film Competition, 2025, organised by the Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), Government of Manipur.

The competition was organised on the theme “E-Challan Awareness, Follow Traffic Rules, Go Digital”.

M Lem Laishram from Heirok Part-3, Ngarouthel clinched the second spot for “Chumlibara? Lallibara?” and Smt Yumnam Bindurani Devi secured third for The Last Ride.

Additionally, consolation prizes were also awarded to two entries, Mitkup Amada, by Devchand Khuman from Naoremthong Khulem Leikai, and Wrong Place, Right Lesson, by Kabi Tingchoi Production, Majungla House, Senapati Bazar.

All entries of the Short Film Competition were scrutinised and assessed by a committee comprising renowned filmmakers, subject experts, and representatives of the Department.

The prizes for the short film challenge include Rs 50,000 for the first prize, Rs 30,000 for the second, and Rs 20,000 for the third, along with the Trophy and certificates.

DIPR, Manipur, organised the Short Film Competition across multiple themes, inviting filmmakers, content creators, and the public to create impactful films promoting awareness and positive change in society.