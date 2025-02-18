Imphal: A substantial cache of arms, ammunition, digital devices, and explosives was discovered when a combined team from the central and state forces conducted a search and area domination operation against the hill insurgents in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district.

The joint team from the Assam Rifles and Manipur based on an interception of a report from the digital devices of Walkie Talkie, launched the operation at a hotspot of T Khullen village under New Keithelmanbi police station, Kangpokpi District at around 7 am on Monday.

Officials said that the joint team recovered several sophisticated arms, ammunition, and explosives from a camp abandoned by the suspected militants/anti-socials.

The retrieved articles included one HK Automatic Rifle with a magazine, three country-made Pull Mechanism Rifles, one Single Barrel Bolt Action Rifle, and one .32 Pistol with a magazine.22 Pistol with a magazine, one Mortar (Pumpi), five Mortar Bombs (Pumpi), one Kenwood Motorola Handset, three 7.62 mm ammunition, and four 9 mm Sniper ammunition.

