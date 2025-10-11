Guwahati: The Manipur government has clarified on “reports circulating in the media and on social platforms concerning the condition and dismantling of the historic Rajbari building located in Shillong.”

As per a statement by the Executive Engineer-I, Planning & Development Authority, the Rajbari building is over 80 and had existed prior to 1949, and has suffered significant structural deterioration due to the absence of timely repairs over the decades.

The building was declared in a dilapidated state, prompting the government to take restoration measures.

A Detailed Project Report (DPR) titled Infrastructure Development of Heritage Complex, Shillongwas prepared following a request of the Department of Art & Culture, Government of Manipur, and submitted to the North Eastern Council (NEC), Government of India. The NEC examined the proposal in detail and approved it in July 2023, reports India Today Ne.



The DPR has the reconstruction and restoration of the Rajbari building, that turned “structurally unstable due to moth-eaten wooden posts, rafters, purlins, and rainwater leakage. “

It added “an initial dismantling of one section of the building was undertaken, but further inspection revealed the risk of total collapse, leading to the careful manual dismantling of the entire structure.”

Authorities stressed that all dismantled materials, such as wooden doors, windows, and wall panels, have been properly preserved for reuse wherever possible.

The innovation will strictly abide by the original architectural design, including room dimensions and overall height, ensuring that the heritage essence of the Rajbari building remains intact.

“The reconstruction and restoration are being carried out with the sole intention of preserving the building for future generations. There is no intention to erase the historical identity of the Rajbari,” the statement concluded.