Imphal: Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Manipur held a sit-in protest on Tuesday at the gate of the Mandav Yumpham relief camp located in the Lamsang sub-division of Imphal West district.

The protest was in response to the alleged disappearance of land documents belonging to a displaced Meitei family.

The protest followed a report from Supermeina Police Station in Kangpokpi district, which stated that there was no evidence of a house belonging to Oinam Thoithoi at Charharzar Meitei Leikai village under its jurisdiction.

Thoithoi’s wife, Oinam Ongbi Sanathoi, told reporters that her husband had submitted all necessary documentation to establish their residence at the said location.

These included a computerized land patta, ration card, voter ID, PAN card, and Aadhaar card. The couple claims their house and property were destroyed on July 27, 2023, during incidents of violence in Kangpokpi district.

A follow-up report from the same police station, dated June 17, 2025, again stated that there were no records or signs of a residential structure at the location.

On June 23, Thoithoi addressed the matter via video conference from the Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) Court in Lamphel, Imphal West, and reaffirmed the existence of all relevant documents. He requested a proper investigation.

According to official figures, ethnic violence that began on May 3, 2023, led to over 260 fatalities, the destruction of 4,786 houses, and damage to 386 religious structures. More than 59,000 people were displaced, many of whom are currently living in government relief camps.

The IDPs at Tuesday’s protest demanded that the authorities conduct a thorough and impartial inquiry into the missing land records and ensure recognition of their displaced status.