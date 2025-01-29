Imphal: The second edition of the Imphal International Film Festival 2025 featuring 57 films 13 Manipuri films will be held from February 6 to 9 in Imphal.

This was informed to the Governor of Manipur Ajay Kumar Bhalla when Sunzu Bachaspatimayum, Secretary, Manipur State Film Development Society (MSFDS) along with two others called on the former at the Raj Bhavan, Imphal on Wednesday.

The films will be screened at four cinema halls including the one at Manipur State Film Development Society (MSFDS).

There will also be a competition in two sections – fiction and non-fiction, Sunzu B who is also director of the forthcoming festival said.

“11 feature films which include seven international films and four Indian films including one Manipuri will compete in the fiction category,” he added.

In the non-fiction section, the competition will be among 10 films including six international films, Sunzu said.

A 23-minute long short experimental film titled Delusional Decay will also be screened during the festival, Sunzu added.

As a part of the 4 daylong events, there will be industry engagement programs, panel discussions, and cultural programs.

He also disclosed that many films to be screened are uncensored appealing to the people to not bring underage children during public entry of the festival.

At the end of the meeting, the MSFDS delegates extended an invitation to the Governor to grace the festival as the chief guest, a Raj Bhavan communique said.