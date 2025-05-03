Imphal: A joint operation by central security forces and Manipur police in Imphal West district has discovered and dismantled an insurgents’ camp.

The raid, conducted on Friday in Phayeng Makha Leikai under the Lamsang police station, which borders Kangpokpi, led to the recovery of five official flags belonging to the proscribed People’s Liberation Army (PLA), along with a substantial quantity of firearms and explosives, according to police sources.

The cordon and search operation, lasting approximately three to four hours, successfully located the hidden camp and its contents. While the operation resulted in the seizure of a significant amount of weaponry and explosive materials, no arrests were made at the scene, police stated.

The inventory of recovered items includes: five official PLA Party Flags, two Improvised Rockets, two Improvised Mortar Pompis, three helmets, eight bulletproof plates, twelve military pants, six military shirts, nine military T-shirts, eleven pairs of military shoes, three military P-caps, one jungle cap, two military sweaters, one blanket, two scarfs, three civil jogging shirts, two civil T-shirts, and one civil pant.

The recovered materials have been secured at the local police station for further processing and investigation.

