Imphal: India’s security forces and Manipur police have busted a temporary underground camp and recovered five firearms, communication devices, ammunition, cartridges, and warlike stores of weapons in the search and area operation conducted in Imphal East district on Monday.

Acting on an intelligence input from various sources, the joint team launched the operation at the foothills of Keiraong Wangkhem village near the TB Hospital under the Iribung police station in Imphal East district.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Though the underground elements fled from the temporary camp on seeing the approaching law agency personnel, the joint team retrieved several military equipment.

The operation lasted around three hours, the police said on Tuesday.

The recovered items included, one 7.62 SLR rifle with one magazine, one 12-bore single barrel Gun, one Sniper Rifle with telescope, two 9 mm pistol with two magazines, one .22 pistol with one magazine, five 7.62 live ammunition, five .22 live ammunition, two 9 mm ammunition, four 12-bore cartridges, a radio wireless set, 4 bullet proof plates, one helmet.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The police added that the seized articles were handed over to the concerned police station for further legal formalities under the relevant sections of the law.