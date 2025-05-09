Manipur Jobs Manipur University Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various research based positions or jobs in Manipur University in 2025.

Manipur University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Research Assistant and Field Investigator under the minor research project entitled “Adapting to Climate-Induced Floods: From Household Responses to Policy Action in Manipur’s Central Valley, India” funded by the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR), New Delhi in 2025.

Name of post : Research Assistant (RA)

No. of posts : 1

Monthly Emoluments : Rs. 37000 per month (as per ICSSR Guidelines)

Essential Qualification :

Ph.D./M.Phil. /Postgraduate degree in Geography with a minimum of 55% marks.

Desirable Qualification :

Proficiency in handling and analysing primary data using various research tools and techniques, with strong knowledge of SPSS, MS Excel, or other statistical or code-based tools for data analysis.

Age Limit : 21-35 Years (Upper age limit relaxation applicable for SC/ST/OBC candidates as per government norms)

Name of post : Field Investigator (FI)

No. of posts : 1

Monthly Emoluments : Rs. 20,000 per month (as per ICSSR Guidelines)

Essential Qualification : Postgraduate degree in Geography with a minimum of 55% marks

Desirable Qualification : Prior fieldwork experience; good knowledge of MS Excel; strong communication skills in Manipuri and English.

Age Limit : 21-35 Years (Upper age limit relaxation applicable for SC/ST/OBC candidates as per government norms)

How to apply :

Interested candidates may send their CV, a cover letter, and scanned copies of certificates (from Class 10 onwards), including academic qualifications, experience, JRF/NET, and publications (if any), to Dr. Abujam M Manglem Singh at [email protected].

Alternatively, they may submit a hard copy to the Project Director at Room No. 204, Department of Geography, Manipur University, Canchipur, Imphal – 795003,

Please mention “Application for the post of Research Assistant/Field Investigator” in the

subject line of the email and in the cover letter

Last date for submissions of applications is 23rd May 2025

Only shortlisted candidates will be informed about the interview details-such as mode, date,

time, and venue-via email or phone.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here