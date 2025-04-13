Imphal: Manipur police arrested the Karnataka State weightlifting team manager on the alleged charge of committing sexual assault on a minor athlete.

The Karnataka team manager, Ramesh Alagudekar (58), is presently in the State for the 68th National School Games.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

He is a resident of Plot Number 17, Sahunagar Belgavi, Karnataka, and son of (L) Balu Alagudekar, was arrested on April 11 based on a complaint lodged by a minor victim.

The incident took place at Khuman Lampak Sports Complex under the Imphal police station on April 10. Ramesh Alagudekar was produced before a Duty Magistrate, Imphal, on Saturday

The Court, after hearing the submission of the Investigating Officer and on perusal of the case record, remanded the accused in police custody till April 17.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

He was among the 860 athletes and officials representing 28 states in the 68th National School Games 2024-25 in the disciplines of weightlifting (Under -17 boys and girls) and Thang-Ta (the art of the sword and spear a traditional martial art of Manipur) (U-14 and U-19 boys and girls) from April 7 to 12.

The games organized by the Department of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of Manipur, under the aegis of the School Games Federation of India (SGFI), concluded on April 12 at Imphal.