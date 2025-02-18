Manipur: KCP-KK chairman arrested in Imphal West

Guwahati: A 70-year-old leader of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) KK Nganba group has been arrested along with an associate in Imphal West, Manipur.

The arrest is seen as the first major achievement of the President’s rule in Manipur in dealing with the insurgency movement.

Chongtham Manglemjao Meitei, also known as KK Nganba, was arrested on Monday night from a hideout in Langol Ningthou Leikai, Imphal West district.

A joint team of the Assam Rifles and Manipur police conducted the operation, which resulted in the recovery of four mobile handsets with SIM cards, demand letters, a small amount of money and some incriminating documents.

KK Nganba, self-styled Chairman of KCP (KK Nganba), was arrested along with his associate, Laishram Manglemba Singh (57).

Both have been forwarded to the Executive Magistrate after completing legal procedures.

The Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) was formed on April 13, 1980, under the leadership of Y Ibohanbi.

The group is ostensibly Communist, named after the historical name of Manipur.