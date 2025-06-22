Imphal: Manipur Police, in a joint operation with central security forces in Imphal West district on Saturday, arrested a cadre of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party – People’s War Group (KCP-PWG).

Police announced the arrest on Sunday, stating that the joint operation took place at the Mayang Imphal Thana bridge in Imphal West District, Manipur.

The police stated that Yanglem Sadananda Singh (26), from Mayang Imphal Thana, Wangkhei Leikai, Imphal West District, conducted extensive extortion activities across the southern part of the state.

According to police, Yanglem Sadananda Singh “directly served monetary demands/threats to different government officials, educational institutions, brick farms, banks, and the general public located in valley areas, especially in the Mayang Imphal area, during the past few months, as part of his extortion activities.”

Authorities recovered several items from his possession, including a red Royal Enfield 350 Thunderbird motorcycle without a registration number, one mobile phone with an Airtel SIM card, and 19 demand letters of KCP (PWG).

The report added that authorities later handed over the arrestee, seized items, and impounded vehicle to the Officer-in-Charge of the Mayang Imphal police station for further legal formalities.